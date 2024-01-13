(KRON) — Two minors are injured after a freeway shooting on I-880 Saturday night, California Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-880 near Hesperian Boulevard in San Lorenzo.

The driver of the victim vehicle pulled over after the shooting, CHP said. They saw the two minors in the backseat were struck by gunfire.

The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities could not confirm the victims’ ages, but both victims are under the age of 18.

All northbound lanes on I-880 were closed for approximately 30 minutes, CHP said. No suspect(s) descriptions have been released at this time.

KRON4 shot video from the scene on I-880 (view above). CHP says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 707-917-4491.

San Lorenzo is a census-designated place in Alameda County, located between the cities of San Leandro and Hayward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.