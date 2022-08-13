OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street.

After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, OPD said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The first shooting is located about a block away from McClymonds High School.

A few hours later, OPD officers responded to the second aforementioned shooting. They arrived at a local hospital to investigate a report of the shooting near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street.

OPD said a juvenile victim was suffering at least one gunshot wound and took themselves to the hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.

The shootings happened roughly 10 miles from each other. 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street is about a block away from Oakland Collesium. The Oakland A’s did not play in the stadium that night as they were on the road in Houston against the Astros.