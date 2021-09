MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for help from the community after they say a puppy was taken from a Mountain View home earlier this week.

Mountain View police said the 2-month-old husky was taken from his home on the 300 block of Escuela Avenue.

“Rambo” was reportedly taken by a suspect in a blue/gray Nissan sedan.

If you have any information about Rambo’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Mountain View Police Department at (650) 903-6344.