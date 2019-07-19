2 more arrests made in San Bruno mall shooting

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – San Bruno police have arrested two more people for the shooting at the Tanforan Mall earlier this month.

18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested in Martinez.

Police say he was driving a stolen car and was taken into custody after a short case.

He was wanted in connection with the July 2nd shooting, which injured two people.

Surveillance video of the shooting was later released, where you can see people in the mall running after two people started shooting at each other.

Gantt was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

Police also arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

He also faces attempted murder and conspiracy charges.