2 more Bay Area counties join less restrictive red tier

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two more Bay Area counties have moved to a less restrictive tier.

California announced Tuesday that Alameda and Solano counties are in the red tier of reopening.

Here are some of the things that change with this shift:

Indoor dining is allowed (25% capacity), retail stores can expand to 50% capacity, gyms can open indoors at 10% capacity, and movie theatres can open at 25% capacity.

It also gives family entertainment spaces like zoos, museums and aquariums the green light to open at 25% capacity.

Solano County said the reopening will take effect on Wednesday.

Now, most of the Bay Area is in the red tier — with the exceptions of Sonoma and Contra Costa counties.

See the state’s map showing all the current tier designations: