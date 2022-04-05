SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two French bulldogs were stolen during a brazen home invasion in Santa Clara, police said.

The dogs’ owner was home when four gun-wielding robbers arrived on the 2700 block of Newhall Street at 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to investigators.

The robbers did not steal anything from the house except the two purebred French bulldogs.

The dog owner and a second resident who lives in the home were not injured.

Santa Clara police said the victims did not know the suspects, and it’s unknown why the house was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

French bulldogs, also known as “Frenchies,” have been increasingly targeted by violent thieves around the San Francisco Bay Area. The breed is likely targeted because they can sell for thousands of dollars, one breeder said.