SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Fixed blade knives are what the Santa Rosa School District have been allegedly finding on students this month, and not just at one school. Knives have been found at a total of three different schools across the district, including the one where a student lost their life to a knife fight on March 1.

The most recent events happened Tuesday. Santa rosa police said they were called to Herbert Slater Middle School and found a five-inch fixed blade knife and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack of 14-year-old.

Then, about an hour later at Elsie Allen High School, police were called again about a teacher allegedly finding a three-inch blade knife on the classroom floor. Police said school officials determined it had been brought by a 15-year-old boy.

Both students were arrested at both schools for procession of a knife on campus.

But that’s not all. Over the weekend, two Montgomery High School students were arrested for allegedly bringing a seven-and-a-half fixed blade knife to school on Friday. That’s the same school where a student died in the knife fight two weeks ago.

Monday morning, district officials announced the principal and assistant principal at Montgomery High School would be on administrative leave for the rest of the year and replaced by the schools former principal.

Police said regarding the most recent knifes found Tuesday, school officials did act quickly and followed protocols.

But do parents agree? And will the district make any changes or implement new protocols?

Time will tell.