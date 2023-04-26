SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two narcotic-related arrests were made in the Tenderloin on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. Between the two arrests, fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills and over $10,000 in cash were recovered by police.

The earlier arrest announced on social media was made on the 700 block of Eddy Street. After executing a search warrant in Oakland, SFPD seized 4,997 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth and $10,300 in cash.

The second arrest was made after officers conducted a “spotting operation,” leading to an arrest for possession of narcotics for sale. SFPD did not say where specifically this arrest was made. Police recovered 568.8 grams of suspected narcotics and 20.6 grams of suspected alprazolam pills.

The drugs seized in the earlier arrest are pictured on the left. Items discovered from the second arrest are pictured on the right.

None of the suspects in either arrest were identified by SFPD. Police did not specify what time on Tuesday the arrests were made.

In the past week, KRON4 reported that SFPD seized over 15 pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin. Firearms and nearly $13,000 in cash were recovered in connection to those narcotics for sale.