2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two additional Marin residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county is now three.

The two new cases lived with Marin’s first reported case, who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that returned from Mexico.

The pair have been isolated in their home and are experiencing mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization.

“Unfortunately, this doesn’t come as a surprise,” Dr. Matt Willis said. “These individuals were at high risk based on very close contact.”

Testing for two additional household members is pending.

This after Marin opened a coronavirus testing facility. Those who are referred by their physicians can complete drive-through testing without having to get out of their cars.

Health officials provided the following tips to prevent the spread of germs:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or crook of your elbow (not your hands). If you use a tissue, throw it away and wash your hands afterward;

Avoid touching your face;

Stay home from work or school if you have a fever or are feeling sick;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe;

Get your flu shot to protect against flu.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

