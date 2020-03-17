Live Now
Coronavirus: The Latest

2 new coronavirus cases reported in Marin County bringing total to 11

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Marin County on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say that brings the total number of cases to 11.

There are no details released on these patients.

Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area

No coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the county.

