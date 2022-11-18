Authorities seized over 3 pounds of fentanyl and over $3,000 in cash (Marin County Sheriff’s Office).

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county.

After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in Marin County. An undercover detective arranged a fentanyl purchase from Irias Gamaz, and more than 10 ounces of fentanyl was sold to the detective.

Angel Henrriquez, 22, was an associate of Irias Gamaz, authorities said. Both were arrested on Wednesday in San Rafael during a narcotics transaction.

After the two were arrested, authorities found approximately one pound of suspected fentanyl packaged for sales and a digital scale. A Marin County judge then authorized a search warrant of a residence in Oakland linked to the suspects.

Detectives found approximately $3,000 in cash and 2.2 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Both were booked into the Marin County Jail. Irias Gomez is on bail for $500,000 and a $150,000 bail enhancement for Henrriquez.