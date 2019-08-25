2 Oakland men arrested for stealing catalytic converter in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Two men from Oakland have been arrested for stealing a catalytic converter from a car in San Rafael, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

The two men have been identified as 43-year-old Jose Melgoza-Rojo and 33-year-old Douglas Mejia.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a report of a stolen catalytic converter near Kerner Boulevard and Shoreline Parkway.

The man who reported it stolen said he parked his car around 8 p.m. and returned about two hours later.

He told a responding officer that he heard an unusual noise from the engine before he noticed the catalytic converter was cut out and taken from the car.

San Rafael Police Department

Another officer was driving down Canal Street near Medway Road around 10:20 p.m. when he noticed a car without license plates.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and found a ‘freshly removed catalytic converter,’ along with drug paraphernalia inside.

The officer who was working the theft report arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and was able to match the found catalytic converter with the one that was stolen.

Tools used to remove the stolen item and two other catalytic converters were also located in the car, officials say.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on multiple charges.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact police at (415) 485-3000.