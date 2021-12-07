Armed person taken into custody, Oakland school lockdown lifted: officials

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An armed person was taken into custody, and two Oakland school lockdowns have been lifted, according to Montera Middle School officials.

Oakland police first received reports of an armed man spotted on the trails of Joaquin Miller Park.

Joaquin Miller Elementary and Montera Middle School went into lockdown while Oakland police investigated the incident.

Montera Middle School was in lockdown for about 25 minutes but is back on a regular schedule and resuming classes, according to school officials.

“The Montera and Joaquin Miller school teams worked seamlessly to keep our kids and staff safe and secure during this incident. Which is thankfully Over!” said Montera Middle School Assistant Principal Anisa Rasheed.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.