NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a theft on Wednesday at Marshalls store in Novato, police announced in a Facebook post. The store was in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on 208 Vintage Way where a “significant amount of clothing” was stolen.

Police say a stolen car was parked outside of the Marshalls, waiting for the suspects to return with the stolen clothes. The car, a Chevy Avalanche, drove away from the scene — prompting a car chase.

Officers tried to stop the Chevy at a traffic stop, but the car continued to drive in a “reckless manner” on southbound Highway 101. California Highway Patrol then initiated a car chase across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to Oakland.

Authorities then arrested two suspects on the 3200 block of Telegraph Avenue in Oakland after they parked the stolen Chevy and attempted to leave the area on foot.

Two men and one woman were involved in the retail thefts, but only two suspects were arrested: 53-year-old Eugene Rumbley and 35-year-old Myjoyha Gaston — both Oakland residents. Police said they were booked into Marin County Jail for evading, hit and run, vehicle theft, shoplifting, and destruction of evidence.

The third suspect is still at large. The car chase from the Marshalls to where the arrests happened in Oakland spans approximately 30 miles.