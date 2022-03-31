OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Two Oakland Unified employees were hit by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday morning, according to the school district.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 30, officials say the employees were at High Street and Wattling Street in Oakland.

The district reports that one person suffered serious injuries, including broken bones.

John Sasaki, the director of communications for Oakland Unified, says there has been security camera footage circulating which came from the Oakland Unified cameras.

However, the district is not releasing the video as the incident is under investigation with the Oakland Police Department and for the respect and privacy of the families.

No other details have been released at this time.