(KRON) — Four people were hospitalized after a carjacking led to a crash in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department said. Two of those with injuries were OPD officers.

Undercover officers watched the carjacking happen just after 5 p.m. at 32nd Street and West Street in West Oakland, police said. After a short pursuit, an OPD helicopter was deployed.

The people who stole the vehicle were part of a large group driving in multiple cars. One suspect vehicle crashed into a marked OPD car, police said.

Multiple people were arrested. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

The four people that were injured included two officers, one victim and one suspect.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s robbery section at (510) 238-3482.