Officers recovered packages that were stolen from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood on Dec. 23 (Benicia Police Department).

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook.

Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV were taking packages from multiple porches. Officers located the SUV and found “a lot” of packages inside that did not belong to either of the vehicle’s occupants, police said.

Both suspects, neither identified by police, were arrested and later taken to county jail. According to police, both were from out of town.

Officers made an arrest after packages were stolen from multiple homes on Dec. 23 (Benicia Police Department).

Benicia police officers were able to return some of the packages to their owners. They said they are currently working on returning the rest.