Crews responded to a car that went off the road in Daly City Saturday morning on March 4 (North County Fire Authority).

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a vehicle that went off the road and crashed into a tree Saturday in Daly City, North County Fire Authority said on Twitter. Two occupants of a gray Toyota Corolla were removed from the car by fire crews.

The incident happened on Guadalupe Canyon Parkway on the eastbound lanes. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

At least five Daly City firefighters were at the scene in response. Officials did not report any injuries as a result of this crash.

(Noth County Fire Authority)

No other information was immediately available.