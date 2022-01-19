2 pedestrians dead after car crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three pedestrians were struck while walking across Almaden Expressway in San Jose on Tuesday evening.

The San Jose Police Department said the three adults were walking outside of any marked crosswalk when a car crashed into them around 8:24 p.m., near Foxworthy Avenue

Two of the pedestrians died, police said, while the third is expected to survive her moderate injuries.

The driver also had moderate injuries that he will survive from, police said. According to their investigation, the driver had a green light at his intersection and did not appear to be intoxicated.

The identities will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they notify next of kin, according to police.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3566 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.