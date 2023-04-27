(KRON) — Two pedestrians died after they were struck by cars in San Jose, the city’s police department said. The separate crashes both happened on April 20, with the victims dying several days later.

First crash

The first crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of N. Capitol Avenue and Hostetter Road. The San Jose Police Department said a Chevrolet sedan was turning onto Hostetter Road when the car struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

The victim was originally hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and stabilized. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on April 23.

Second crash

SJPD responded to the area of W. Santa Clara Street and N. 2nd Street at about 3:12 p.m. A Chevrolet SUV was reversing at slow speeds when it struck a woman crossing N. 2nd Street in an unmarked crosswalk, SJPD said.

The victim was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and stabilized. She was pronounced dead on April 22.

San Jose pedestrian crashes

There have now been nine pedestrians who have died in San Jose crashes this year. That makes up 75% of the city’s 2023 traffic deaths.

In both of the fatal crashes on April 20, the drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim’s identities have not been released by officials.