1 pedestrian killed in Cupertino hit-and-run

CUPERTINO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened at a park in Cupertino on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, one of the two pedestrians struck was pronounced dead.

Around 12:52 p.m. authorities responded to Rancho San Antonio Park after receiving reports of a car hitting two people and driving away.

Shortly after, deputies were able to stop the suspected vehicle and detain the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office says one victim was taken to the hospital and another was treated on the scene.

Around 1:50 p.m. officials say one of the victims passed away.

The second victim has non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

The driver had since been arrested for murder and other felonies.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precautionary but will be booked into the Main Jail in San Jose once released.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact sheriffs at (408) 808-4500.