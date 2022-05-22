SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed after a crash Sunday afternoon near the Yerba Buena Center, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The crash happened around 4:32 p.m. at 3rd and Mission Streets where two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male pedestrian who was struck by the car was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time, police said. One male driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as police investigate. The Yerba Buena Center is across the street of the Westfield Mall, which is right off the Powell BART station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.