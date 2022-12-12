SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed while trying to cross US-101 on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The victims were two San Jose residents — one man and one woman.

CHP said that at approximately 4:40 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. They were hit by a 2021 Toyota, and both of them sustained fatal injuries.

The victims’ names will be released once they are positively identified and their families are notified. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP’s San Jose office at (408) 961-0900.

There was another fatal crash in San Jose on Saturday night when a truck collided with a billboard pillar. Police said the driver was displaying “objective symptoms of alcohol influence” and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.