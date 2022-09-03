SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a traffic collision Saturday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. A pedestrian was struck by a car around 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard where residents should expect a road closure.

The incident marks the 45th fatal traffic collision in San Jose for 2022, according to police. The city recorded its 47th victim and 25th pedestrian fatality.

Earlier on Saturday, KRON4 reported San Jose’s 44th fatal collision of the year. Authorities said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The crash happened on the 700 block of Hellyer Avenue around 3:05 a.m.

The two incidents happened approximately five miles from each other. Hellyer Avenue is north of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

