(BCN) — Two people were charged for allegedly burglarizing a Christian Dior store in San Francisco last week, according to prosecutors.

Ahjanae Woods, 23, and Terry Nichols, 28, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree commercial burglary, one count of grand theft, one count of organized retail theft, one count of conspiracy and one count of resisting arrest, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 6:50 a.m. last Thursday, Woods and Nichols, along with some companions, arrived in three vehicles at the Union Square neighborhood and first tried to allegedly break into a Fendi store at 195 Grant St. The group then allegedly broke the gate and doors at a Christian Dior store at 185 Post St., where they stole numerous handbags and other merchandise, San Francisco police said.

“The early morning smash and grab at Christian Dior is one more example of how brazen some thieves have become,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “This conduct is completely unacceptable and will be prosecuted vigorously.”

Woods and Nichols will attend a preliminary hearing on their charges on Oct. 27.

“The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain Ms. Woods and Mr. Nichols pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The court granted the motion to detain Ms. Woods and Mr. Nichols without prejudice,” prosecutors said.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

