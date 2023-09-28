(KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that San Francisco residents Darrell Luckett, 18, and Corina Fitch, 21, have been charged in connection to a commercial burglary on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street on Sept. 20.

Luckkett and Fitch were arraigned on Sept. 27, and each pled not guilty to one count of second-degree commercial burglary and one count of grand theft.

Luckett and Fitch are alleged to have burglarized a clothing retailer on Fillmore Street. Both were arrested on the same day as the burglary. According to San Francisco Police officers, 136 pairs of leggings were recovered worth more than $15,000.

Luckett and Fitch’s next court date is Oct.13 for a prehearing conference. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain both Luckett and Fitch pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. However, the court released both on their own recognizance.

Luckett and Fitch are ordered to stay 150 yards away from the retailer and appear at all subsequent court dates. Both are facing more than three years in state prison if convicted of all charges.

“As our city continues to combat brazen retail theft, my office will work diligently to hold those who are arrested for these crimes accountable,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We cannot ignore the impact that this type of crime is having on our retail businesses, their employees, and everyday shoppers.”

Anyone with information can call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. If text is preferred, begin the text message with SFPD.