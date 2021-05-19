2 people injured in San Lorenzo house fire

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a house fire in San Lorenzo.

The Alameda County Fire Department said they responded to a single-story house around 2:30 a.m. on Brandoni Ave, along with the sheriff’s office.

Two deputies rescued one person from a rear window and firefighters rescued the second person. A third person in the house was able to escape from a second unit on the property. One animal was also rescued from the fire, the ACFD said.

The fire remains under investigation.

