SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were injured Sunday evening from a shooting near Pier 39, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. near Beach and Stockton streets.

SFPD officers arrived at the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, but SFPD says there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting.

The public is advised to be aware of road closures on The Embarcadero and consider alternate routes. Traffic delays are expected. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.