2 people rescued, 1 injured from residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – One person was injured and two rescued from a residential fire

above a restaurant Wednesday morning in Oakland, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to Wing’s Daily Kitchen at 3019 Foothill Blvd.

Two people were rescued from the second floor of the building and another person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

About 10 people were displaced by the blaze, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross was working with the people to provide any help they need.

No other details were immediately available.

