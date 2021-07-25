2 people shot at liquor store in Antioch

Bay Area

Two people remain in stable condition after they were shot early Saturday morning at an Antioch liquor store.

Shortly after 12:24 a.m., Antioch police officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food, 418 E. 18th St., for a report of two shooting victims. After providing medical attention, officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout.

While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident.

A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes.

