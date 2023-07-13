(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people were shot Wednesday night in Oakland.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 9900 block of MacArthur Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. According to Oakland police, two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with their condition currently unknown. The second victim was treated at the scene and released, police said.

Officers searched the area for a possible barricaded suspect, but were unable to locate any individuals responsible for the shooting.