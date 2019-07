CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – The two people who were found shot to death in a Castro Valley home on Wednesday morning have been identified, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 48-year-old Steven Michael Carlson and 44-year-old Lisa Deanne Carlson were found in a home on the 20500 block of Forest Avenue.

An investigation has led authorities to believe that Steven was the suspect in the case.

At this time, no other details are being released on the murder-suicide.