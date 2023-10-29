SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were injured after a stabbing Sunday near the Bernal Heights neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened around 4:13 p.m. in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue.

SFPD officers arrived at the scene and spotted two male victims suffering from stab wounds. They were both treated for medical care and taken to the hospital. As of Sunday evening, one victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The other has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, however, was able to escape before SFPD’s arrival. No information was provided about the suspect.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”