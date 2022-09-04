CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road.

The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. The second is also Hispanic and is 28 years old, 5-foot-8 and approximately 165 pounds.

Both are wearing all white or all yellow, authorities said. Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles. They are also advised not to contact the prisoners.

Authorities advise the public to report any suspicious subjects to Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.