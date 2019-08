SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two stolen dogs have been found safe after they were stolen from a dog rescue in San Francisco.

One other dog is still missing.

Family Dog Rescue says two purebred huskies and a pitbull were stolen Wednesday night during a break-in.

The huskies have been found.

Now the rescue is hoping for the safe return of the pitbull puppy.

If you have any information about where the puppy is, call the Family Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

Latest News Headlines: