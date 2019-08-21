Live Now
2 rescued after small plane crash in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – Two people managed to walk away unharmed after their plane crashed just south of Half Moon Bay.

The single-engine Beechraft plane went down just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near Pillar Point Harbor.

Before the crash, the Beechraft was flying along with another plane.

The other plane called in the crash to air traffic control and the Coast Guard.

No injuries were reported after the crash.

In fact, both Owen and the passenger were going to be sent to Stanford Medical, but both turned down treatment.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating what caused the crash.

