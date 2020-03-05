2 rescued from apartment fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters have controlled a fire at an apartment building in San Francisco Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire was reported around 4:47 a.m. at the building on 330 Clementina Street near Howard and 4th Streets.

Two people were rescued/injured, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

