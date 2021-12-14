2 rescued from sailboat near Daly City

A video still of a rescue shows crews from the Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoist a person from a sailboat that grounded Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, near Daly City, California (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

DALY CITY (BCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday night from a sailboat that grounded near Daly City.

Crews responded in a helicopter from the guard’s San Francisco station and by boat from the Golden Gate section to a 5:55 p.m. report of a 37-foot sailboat drifting into the surf near Daly City.

The helicopter crew was able to hoist each person separately — a man from the water and a woman from beach — shortly after 7 p.m. The two sustained minor injuries.

The sailboat ran aground on the beach.