2 rescued from sailboat near Daly City

DALY CITY (BCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday night from a sailboat that grounded near Daly City.
Crews responded in a helicopter from the guard’s San Francisco station and by boat from the Golden Gate section to a 5:55 p.m. report of a 37-foot sailboat drifting into the surf near Daly City.
The helicopter crew was able to hoist each person separately — a man from the water and a woman from beach — shortly after 7 p.m. The two sustained minor injuries.
The sailboat ran aground on the beach.
