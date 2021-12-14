2 rescued from sailboat near Daly City

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A video still of a rescue shows crews from the Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoist a person from a sailboat that grounded Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, near Daly City, California (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

DALY CITY (BCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday night from a sailboat that grounded near Daly City.

Crews responded in a helicopter from the guard’s San Francisco station and by boat from the Golden Gate section to a 5:55 p.m. report of a 37-foot sailboat drifting into the surf near Daly City.

The helicopter crew was able to hoist each person separately — a man from the water and a woman from beach — shortly after 7 p.m. The two sustained minor injuries.

The sailboat ran aground on the beach.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am