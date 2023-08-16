(KRON ) — A two-alarm fire at a two-story commercial building in the 500 block of Fourth Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters found water coming from both stories of the building that housed several different businesses. Crews found a fire burning inside Thai House Restaurant with the fire being somewhat contained by a fire sprinkler that had activated, SRFD said.

The fire was eventually contained and no occupants were found in the restaurant. Belly Left Coast Kitchen Tap, the business below, had significant amounts of water that had poured down from the Thai restaurant, officials said.

Crews worked to remove water from both floors of the building. No other businesses were affected. Damages are estimated to be around $150,000, SRFD said.

Thai House Restaurant and Belly Left Coast Kitchen Tap Room will be closed for an unspecified amount of time due to water and fire damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but fire officials say it appears to be accidental. No injuries have been reported.