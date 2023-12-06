WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two victims were robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Walnut Creek Tuesday, according to Walnut Creek police.

This is the second armed robbery in Downtown Walnut Creek in the past three months with two other victims robbed and held at gunpoint in October.

Around 7:36 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery on the 1500 block of Bonanza Street. Police said there were two victims. The victims told police they were approached by three men wearing all black clothing and masks. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, the victims told police.

The suspects allegedly stole one of the victim’s wallets. The suspects also allegedly pistol-whipped the other victim and stole their bag. They fled in a white Lexus.

Police were able to find the white Lexus in Oakland and arrest two suspects, Elias Alcorn and Daymonee Johnson. They were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime. Their bail was set at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or their Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.