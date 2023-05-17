(KRON) — Two people were robbed Wednesday afternoon in front of their home, the Oakland Police Department said in an email to KRON4. Police said three suspects robbed two victims just before 2 p.m. on the 2600 block of Fruitvale Avenue.

The two victims were standing in front of their residence when they were approached by three unknown individuals — two of whom were armed with firearms. According to OPD, the suspects pointed their guns at the victims and “forcefully” removed the items from them.

Neither the suspects nor the victims were identified by OPD. No information was released about what items the suspects stole. The department will continue to investigate the robbery. OPD says anyone with information is asked to contact 510-238-3482.

The alleged robbery happened one day after OPD responded to an afternoon shooting near the Fruitvale BART station. Later that day, OPD also responded to a stabbing near Jack London Square at around 10:14 p.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report.