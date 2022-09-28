SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident.

The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type rifle” to rob the victims at gunpoint.

Two suspects, 34-year-old Brandon Norling and 28-year-old Lucas Angier, were tracked down by SFPD and arrested. Both men are from the Lake Tahoe/Tahoe City area.

SFPD said that about an hour after the robbery, an officer saw the suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Ellis Street. The suspects were detained and booked into jail on multiple felony robbery and weapons charges. Police recovered property that was stolen from the victims, as well as the gun used to commit the crime.

Portola’s inaugural festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Pier 80. There were some problems reported from the festival, including extremely loud music that was heard across the Bay in Alameda.