(KRON) – The Walnut Creek Police Department is seeking the community’s help with the investigation into separate robberies on Friday in the downtown area.

Walnut Creek police were alerted of a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Newell Promenade Shopping Center at 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, the victim was in the process of getting into an Uber rideshare when two male suspects wearing masks approached and confronted them. One of the suspects was armed with a dark-colored handgun, police said.

The suspects stole the victim’s watch and then fled. The victim sustained a facial injury during the robbery.

At approximately 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, Walnut Creek Police Dispatch received another alert of a robbery that occurred in the Burger King parking lot on N. Broadway.

The victim was seated in his car when two male suspects wearing masks and gloves approached him, according to police. One of the suspects brandished a dark-colored handgun and forcibly took the victim’s wallet and jewelry, said police. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery and was treated at the scene, police said.

According to police, the two incidents do not appear to be related at this time.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925)-943-5844 or utilize the Anonymous Tip Line at (925)-943-5865.