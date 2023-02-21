SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Sausalito Police Department reported two separate strong-arm robberies in the city over the last few days. As of Tuesday, police do not believe the incidents are related.

“Robberies are rare in Sausalito,” SPD said. “They are crimes of violence that threaten the safety and quality of life of a community. The Sausalito Police Department is actively investigating these crimes and will exhaust every lead available to arrest the responsible individuals.”

The first incident happened Feb. 15 at 6:25 a.m. in the 500 block of Bridgeway. The victim had just arrived home and parked before a suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle.

SPD said two male suspects smashed the driver and passenger’s side windows and reached inside, taking the victim’s purse, cell phone and other property. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver sedan.

On Sunday at 7:34 p.m., another robbery occurred. Victims were walking along the side of the roadway on Spinnaker Drive when they were approached by a suspect vehicle.

One suspect reached out of the window and grabbed one victim’s purse, causing them to fall down, according to police. The two male suspects drove off at a high speed in a white sedan.

Police were unable to identify the race of the suspects in either crime. Anyone with surveillance footage or information related to the robberies is asked to call SPD at (415) 289-4170.