(KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department arrested two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal $18,000 of merchandise.

Petaluma officers were dispatched to Sunglass Hut at the Petaluma Outlets for a robbery on Sept. 28. According to police, suspects gathered $18,000 worth of merchandise and attempted to flee the scene without purchasing the products. The outlet’s security guard made an effort to detain the suspects. According to police investigation, the suspects pushed through a door past the security guard and attempted to flee.

The suspects were detained by two citizens outside of the store when Petaluma police arrived on the scene. One of the suspects assaulted one of the citizens detaining them with pepper spray.

The suspects were identified as Antioch residents, Casey Canion, 20, and Keiarra Spencer, 20.

Canion and Spencer were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony robbery and felony conspiracy to commit robbery. Canion received an additional charge of felony illegal use of a tear gas weapon for pepper spraying a citizen in the eyes.

The person who was assaulted with pepper spray was treated at the scene by the Petaluma Fire Department for minor injuries.