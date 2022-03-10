OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to three RVs on fire Thursday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department tweeted.

Two dogs were found dead inside one of the RVs, the department said.

No human injuries were reported from the RVs that caught fire on 34th and Wood Street.

The total number of humans displaced is still being determined.

Wood Street is closed between 19th and 34th, according to officials.

Video from the Oakland Fire Department:

Video from Citizen App:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.