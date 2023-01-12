SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka “Mision,” received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka “Black,” was sentenced to seven.

The murder was committed in the parking lot of Gray Whale Cove trail in Pacifica. Authorities did not say when the murder happened, but a man was killed in the Gray Whale Cove parking lot on Valentine’s Day 2018. The victim is believed to be a member of a rival gang, the DOJ said.

Bonilla admitted to covering up the murder by removing a piece of “potentially incriminating” evidence. Zepeda admitted to participating in the planning of the murder, providing a gun and machete used to commit the crime, and removing evidence.

The men also pleaded guilty to participating in an assault of a family in San Francisco’s Mission District on Jan. 24, 2019. One of the victims was 15 years old.

Zepeda and Bonilla are two of 13 defendants named in an indictment that describes crimes committed by MS-13. They are members of the gang’s San Francisco clique, which the DOJ says is called the “20th Street clique.”

“The second superseding indictment filed in this case describes how the 20th Street clique relies on crime to operate, including to avoid detection by law enforcement, to initiate new recruits, to enhance the reputation of the gang and individual gang members, to maintain control of drug distribution channels, and to intimidate people who might testify against or otherwise defy the gang,” the DOJ’s press release reads.

Six of the other defendants have already been sentenced. Five are awaiting their sentences. Read details on each person below:

In addition to their sentences, Zepeda and Bonilla received five-year and three-year terms of supervised release, the DOJ said.