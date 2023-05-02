(KRON) — Two San Francisco Nordstrom locations are set to close this summer, store officials announced Tuesday. Officials said the company decided not to renew the leases on the San Francisco Centre Nordstrom location and the Market Street Rack location.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and this one has been especially difficult,” Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer, said in a news release. “But as many of you know, the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

The Market Street Rack location’s last operational day will be July 1, officials said, while there are plans to close the SF Centre location at the end of August.

Downtown San Francisco has been home to Nordstrom since 1988. Officials said the changing dynamic of foot traffic to brick-and-mortar stores has made it difficult to stay operational.

“We believe we can better serve our customers there by focusing on our 16 nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online,” Nordstrom said.

The news about the stores closing follows an announcement last month that the Whole Foods location on Market Street would be closing, just one year after opening. Senator Scott Wiener commented on the news of the closure saying that it was time to reimagine Downtown San Francisco, citing crime and drug abuse on the streets as a reason for the changes to the city.

“SF must get a better handle on street conditions & crime, including people suffering from severe mental health/addiction,” Wiener tweeted. “Current conditions are untenable for SF’s future success. We need accountability & better treatment access, including conservatorships for most debilitated.”

“We’re facing huge problems now, but I’m confident we’ll find a path to bounce back,” Wiener added.

Nordstrom has 16 other locations in the Bay Area including a new Nordstrom Rack location in Pinole, a new location set to open in San Mateo by the spring of 2024, one in Davis set to open by the spring of 2025 and one in Gilroy set to open by the spring of 2024.

“I want to be really clear that this decision had nothing to do with our teams’ hard work,” Nordstrom said. “They should be proud of everything they’ve achieved together and the way they’ve shown up and served the community.”