2 San Jose elementary schools to close by end of year

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Two South Bay schools are expected to close at the end of the year.
The two schools closing are Laurelwood and Dove Hill Elementary Schools.
The superintendent of the Evergreen School District in San Jose – Dr. Emy Flores – made the difficult announcement Wednesday night, saying it’s due to a budget deficit shortfall and declining student enrollment.
Dr. Flores says an additional school will need to shut down at the end of next year but a vote on that will need to take place much later.
A final vote will take place next month.
