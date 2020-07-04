2 San Quentin death row inmates die from COVID-19 complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — Two San Quentin death row inmates died Friday from what appear to be complications related to COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, had been on California’s death row since 2004 and 59-year-old Manuel Machado Alvarez had been on death row since 1989.

They both died on Friday at outside hospitals.

Erskine was sentenced to death in San Diego County on Sept. 1, 2004, for the first-degree murders of two boys and was admitted onto death row on Dec. 27, 2004.

Alvarez was sentenced to death in Sacramento County on Sept. 14, 1989, for first-degree murder, vehicle theft, forcible rape and first-degree robbery. He was admitted onto California’s death row on Sept. 20, 1989.

There are currently 722 people on California’s death row.

